Colin Furze Will Build a One-Man Flying Machine

The results are in, and viewers want Colin Furze to fly.

The British inventor asked his YouTube fans what they’d like him to build, and thousands of suggestions poured in. The most common request: some sort of gizmo for one-man flight.

“I’ve loved reading people’s suggestions for new modes of transport and I was overwhelmed by the scale of the response,” Furze said. “I’m really looking forward to incorporating their ideas into my final design.”

So Furze has set to work, beginning his design for a “homemade hoverbike.” In today’s video, he gives us a glimpse of that (rough) design, and begins the search for the jet motors that will give him flight.

This is just the first in a series of videos Furze is doing for Ford's "Unlearn Mobility" challenge. How the contraption actually turns out, and whether Furze will unlearn man’s inability to fly, will be revealed in future videos. Stay tuned.