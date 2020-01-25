Colin Kaepernick, Blackballed by the NFL, Is Why League Will Air a Police Shooting PSA During the Super Bowl

It takes real effort to stand on amid cynical, profit-driven social justice campaigns that wrap flip flops, french fry boxes and vodka bottles in pride flags, sodas that unite protesters and police, and beers that bond bigots and the people they loathe. But even in this hellscape, the NFL has set a new low for corporate hypocrisy and disingenuousness.

Unveiled on Wednesday, a two-minute commercial uses the murder of Botham Jean—a black man executed as he ate ice cream on his sofa by white Dallas police officer Amber Guyger—to address the epidemic of racist police killings. If there was ever a case for hating the messenger, not the message, this would be it. After three years of blackballing Colin Kaepernick for kneeling to protest police brutality and abuse against black folks, the NFL, with an assist from Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, has co-opted his message even as it vigorously tries to scrub away his legacy.

The truth is, it’s a good ad. Photos, home videos and the reminiscences of Jean’s parents and sister bring to vivid life a man who has, since his murder, been reduced to another horrific story of black death. The emotionally resonant commercial ends with a solemn fade to black, and a single sentence of white text fills the screen. “We need to do more to create change,” it reads as Jean’s mother expresses the same sentiment.