Colleagues ‘Devastated’ by Shock Death of Beloved 38-Year-Old News Anchor

Journalists at a local news station in Memphis were “devastated” to announce that beloved local news anchor Amanda Hanson died on Thursday at the age of 38.

Action News 5 revealed Hanson’s death in a post to X on Thursday night, writing that she was “a beloved journalist, Memphian, colleague, and friend” who’d worked at the station since 2021.

K8 News, a local news station based 80 miles northwest of Memphis in Jonesboro, Arkansas, revealed that Hanson had a medical emergency earlier this week and died from complications.

No other details about the nature of her emergency and death were released.

Hanson worked at K8 News from 2010 to 2015 and then again from 2018 to 2021, where she earned herself the nickname “Dancin’ Hanson” for organizing a weekly dance party each Friday in the newsroom.

“Amanda was a great journalist and dear friend to many,” K8 wrote.

A LinkedIn profile for Hanson said she graduated from the University of Memphis in 2007 and was a member of the university’s spirit team, known as the “Tiger Pom Squad.” Her most recent news station revealed she’d also graduated with a master’s degree in strategic communications in 2020.

In addition to her stints in local news in Arkansas and Memphis, Hanson also worked as an anchor and reporter in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, her LinkedIn showed.

Action News 5 shared in a tribute that Hanson had recently gotten married, something that’d brought her “immense joy,” and had been renovating her home.

“Her renovation tales never failed to bring laughter to our group, with Amanda often laughing the hardest,” the station wrote.

The station said Hanson was the “driving force behind the Action News 5 Digital Desk,” adding that her stellar work ethic matched her positive energy in the newsroom.

“She worked tirelessly to build that coverage behind the scenes with her own bottomless well of energy and creativity,” the station wrote. “Amanda’s infectious energy, unwavering dedication to our team, and innovative spirit propelled us to new heights.”