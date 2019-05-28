College Freshman Mark Lindblom Duped Secret Service to Wander Around Mar-a-Lago While Trump Was There

An 18-year-old college student was hit with one year of probation on Tuesday for sneaking past Secret Service and onto the Mar-a-Lago resort while President Trump was there last year, The Palm Beach Post reports.

“I wanted to see how far I could get,” University of Wisconsin freshman Mark Lindblom told U.S. Magistrate William Matthewman in court, adding that he was sorry for wasting the time of Secret Service agents.

The Post reports that Lindblom successfully entered the club in Nov. 2018 by walking down the beach that Mar-a-Lago and Palm Beach Bath & Tennis Club share. Lindblom’s grandparents are reportedly members of of the latter club.

The teenager then went through a “tunnel under State Road A1A” where Mar-a-Lago members go for beach access and stood in line with club members. Lindblom’s attorney, Marcos Beaton, said his client was “wanded by Secret Service agents” with a metal detector and “he walked on through.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney John McMillan told the court that the government found no “political, criminal or terroristic purpose” in the student's entry into the so-called Winter White House, adding that Lindblom’s actions were a “foolish decision he did on a lark.”

Lindblom pleaded guilty for “entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds” and could have been sentenced to six months in jail.