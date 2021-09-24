Suspect in Tennessee Supermarket Shooting ID’d as Ex-Worker

The shooter who killed one person and injured 15 at a Kroger supermarket in Collierville, Tennessee before turning the gun on himself has been identified by authorities as 29-year-old Uk Thang.

Thang was a third-party vendor who worked in the store, Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said at a press conference on Friday morning. Lane declined to name Thang on live TV, but shared his details with reporters after the cameras stopped rolling.

“I’m not going to give him notoriety in this platform,” Lane said. “We’re just not going to do it in this venue.”

No motive has yet been given.

Juanita Ford, 66, lives one floor above the suspect, and was ordered to vacate her residence when police arrived at the complex yesterday to search the suspect apartment.

“He stays to himself, he never speaks or anything,” Ford told The Daily Beast. “I passed him going to my car leaving for work and stuff like that, I only saw him in passing, he never talked to anybody.”

Thang’s cousin, Pang Cing, who lives in Utah told The Daily Beast that Thang’s parents called him on Friday morning with the news, but he was still in the dark about what exactly had occurred. He said he hadn’t seen Thang for about 10 years, and did not realize his relative was involved in yesterday’s shooting until his phone started ringing on Friday.

The deadly incident unfolded at the Collierville store shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Authorities initially reported that there were a dozen victims, a figure that was revised upward to 15 on Friday.

Friends and relatives said that Olivia King, originally from San Antonio but a longtime resident of Collierville, was killed in the shooting. She was a widow with three adult sons—one in the Navy, one in the Army, and one who had just completed his Ph.D. King had worked as a financial secretary at a nearby school. Her son Wes wrote on Facebook, “No one deserves this.” He said King had been shot in the chest.

Memphis resident Tawana French hadn’t yet set foot inside the market when she realized something was very wrong.

“I was getting ready to enter the store and at the door, I was rushed by a lady with her five kids,” French, 56, told The Daily Beast. “She was pushing them, dragging them, screaming at them, ‘Run! Run! Run!’ I didn’t know what was going on.”A split-second later, French heard gunfire, she said.

“I turned around and ran but before I could get to my car, which was maybe four cars down in the lot, I heard a lady scream, ‘Somebody get help, I think she’s been hit!’” French recalled. “And at that point, while I was outside and almost to my car, I heard gunfire again.”

In an email, a Kroger spokesperson said, “The entire Kroger family offers our thoughts, prayers and support to the individuals and families of the victims during this difficult time. We are cooperating with local law enforcement, who have secured the store and parking lot. The store will remain closed while the police investigation continues, and we have initiated counseling services for our associates.”