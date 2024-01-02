‘Color Purple’ Stuntwoman Badly Hurt in NYC Hit-Run

An actress and stuntwoman who has worked on The Color Purple, Black Panther, and The Walking Dead was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Manhattan in the early hours of New Year’s Day, her mother said.

A photo posted to Carrie Bernans’ Instagram showed her with a swollen face and broken teeth after surgery. Her mother wrote that she has “a few broken bones, fractures, & chipped teeth but thanking God that she’s alive.”

“She’s in so much pain but healing,” she wrote.

Bernans has a baby son but he was not with her when a car reportedly slammed into a restaurant’s outdoor seating shed, knocking her unconscious.

“She’s holding onto an immense sense of gratitude for life itself. This setback hasn’t deterred her belief that something remarkable is still being crafted by God,” her mother wrote.

“Despite the injuries sustained in the collision caused by a hit-and-run in NYC, she’s filled with hope and faith in the unfolding of a beautiful new chapter.”

On her website, Bernans says she is “an award-winning actress and stuntwoman who also dances, does taekwondo martial arts and is a current professional athlete. She speaks 6 languages.” In 2020, she competed in a Fox obstacle course competition show called Ultimate Tag.