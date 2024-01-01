Colorado Mom Accused of Killing 2 Kids Found in U.K.

A Colorado mother suspected of killing two of her children, who has been the subject of a two-week manhunt, was arrested in the United Kingdom this weekend.

Kimberlee Singler, 35, was locked in a custody dispute with her ex-husband when police were summoned to her Colorado Springs home Dec. 19 after a 911 call about a burglary.

There, they found a 9-year-old boy, Aden, and a 7-year-old girl, Ellie, dead. Singler and her 11-year-old daughter were also injured.

Investigators soon realized the burglary call was bogus and on Dec. 26, a warrant for Singler’s arrest on murder charges was issued. But by then, she was in the wind.

Colorado police did not say where in the U.K. Singler was found or how authorities tracked her down.

Her ex, Kevin Wentz, issued a statement through his attorney to KRDO.

“Mr. Wentz is thankful to all of the law enforcement here in the United States and the United Kingdom that were involved in the homicide investigation and Kimberlee's subsequent arrest. It is his hope that Kimberlee will be extradited to Colorado soon,” it read.

“Kevin Wentz continues to hope for justice for his children Aden and Ellie. He prays for peace and healing for his surviving daughter.”

Wentz and Singler were divorced in 2018 and had fought bitterly since.

In an earlier statement to KRDO, his lawyer said Singler had made “egregious” allegations of child abuse and domestic violence against her client.

“Kevin Wentz has never committed an act of domestic violence or abuse against his ex-wife or his children. The repeated allegations that Ms. Singler made during the custody case were each made to coincide with Kevin’s parenting time,” the lawyer said.

“The Larimer County Court heard testimony related to each of the allegations and did not find them credible. The Court further found that Kevin was not a threat to the children.”

A court order for Singler to hand the children over to Wentz was issued the day before the children were killed.

The Singler family also released a statement before Kimberlee’s arrest, saying they were cooperating with police efforts to find her.

“We are grieving deeply over this horrific tragedy and we ask for privacy and prayers as we navigate this storm. Our focus is on God and His glory and our surviving niece,” they said.

“We hope everyone remembers the innocence involved in this and our sole goal is protecting her. Please pray for all involved for healing and peace as we seek answers, and grant us our privacy. Thank you.”