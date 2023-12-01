Columbia Launches Eighth Star Wars Collection Inspired by Luke Skywalker

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Star Wars fans rejoice! As of today, shoppers can get their hands on the Skywalker Pilot Collection from Columbia Activewear. This marks the brand’s eighth Star Wars collection to date and was inspired by Luke Skywalker’s iconic flight suit from the saga.

The nine-piece collection includes both activewear and athleisure pieces that can be worn during any time of the year, but especially during the cold weather when warm, insulated clothing is a necessity. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite pieces from the drop, and don’t delay adding your favorite to cart—the collection is already selling out!

Skywalker Pilot Ski Suit The Skywalker Pilot Ski Suit is a special-edition one-piece ski suit inspired by Luke Skywalker. Made with the brand’s Omni-Tech waterproof fabric, this suit is optimal for withstanding cold temperatures and keeping warm while outdoors. Star Wars fans will notice detailed patches, hidden blueprint graphics of R2-D2, and the T-65 X-wing Starfighter with messages in Aurebesh. Buy At Columbia $ 500 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Skywalker Pilot Ski Jacket The Skywalker Pilot Ski Jacket is designed with waterproof, breathable fabric and includes an advanced thermal-reflective lining for extra defense against the elements. It features blueprint graphics of R2-D2, and the T-65 X-wing Starfighter with messages in Aurebesh. Buy At Columbia $ 350 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Skywalker Pilot Short-Sleeve Shirt The Skywalker Pilot Short-Sleeve Shirt features blueprint graphics of either a T-65 X-wing Starfighter or T-47 Airspeeder/Snowspeeder. Buy At Columbia $ 55 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Skywalker Pilot Pullover The Skywalker Pilot Pullover is made from a heavyweight, durable cotton blend with detailed graphics of a T-65 X-wing Starfighter or T-47 Airspeeder/Snowspeeder on the back with messages in Aurebesh. Buy At Columbia $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Skywalker Pilot Ball Cap The Skywalker Pilot Ball Cap has a textured emblem on the front inspired by Luke Skywalker’s helmet insignia, a raised-silicone Rebel patch on the side, and a message in Aurebesh. Buy At Columbia $ 40

