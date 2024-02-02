Anthony Anderson Hospitalized After On-Set Accident

Actor Anthony Anderson was all smiles from his hospital bed in Cape Town, South Africa, flashing a peace sign in a status update on Instagram.

With typical spirit, the Black-ish comedian recapped the botched movie set fight that landed him in the hospital overnight: “Me against two goons and a chair! Guess who didn’t win! Who needs a stuntman? Me that’s who! I’m not as young as I used to be!”

Anderson was in South Africa filming the action flick G20, which is about a U.S. president (played by Viola Davis) who is at the center of a terrorist hijacking at the G20 international summit. The film began shooting last month after being delayed by the Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes.

While it’s unclear what role Anderson is playing in the film, he did reveal that he’s involved in a fight scene with a chair.

“CT scan and X-rays showed nothing fractured or broken in my back just a deep contusion. That chair will never be the same though!” he wrote in his post.

“Bloodied and bowed but never broken!”