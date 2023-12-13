Comer Mansplains to Reporter on Biden Loans: ‘You Don’t Understand’

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) responded condescendingly to a challenge by a Capitol Hill journalist on the merits of his investigation into the business dealings of Joe Biden and his family.

The House Oversight Committee chairman talked to reporters on Wednesday, criticizing the president’s son, Hunter Biden, for refusing a closed-door deposition.

Comer, who had previously turned down Biden’s proposal for public testimony, asserted: “The president hasn’t been honest about his associations with these people who have been wiring millions of dollars to Hunter Biden and the Biden family. Look, I think every American has a simple question: ‘What did the Bidens do to receive the tens of millions of dollars from our enemies around the world?’”

But the reporter was immediately on Comer’s case, asking, “Do you acknowledge you haven’t answered that question? That you’ve found no evidence of wrongdoing or criminal conduct?”

“We found some very serious evidence,” Comer hit back. “The checks—there’s two checks to Joe Biden from his brother. The money to give Joe Biden was through influence peddling.” The statement was in reference to loan repayments between members of the Biden family in 2018, when the president was not in office.

The reporter interrupted, bringing up previous reports that found that Joe Biden gave a $200,000 loan to his brother, James Biden, about two months before James sent back a loan repayment check, a transaction that Comer had called “troubling” in October.

But Comer said, “You don’t understand loan documents, I do.”

The congressman was then asked if he was accusing Joe Biden’s attorneys of engaging in money laundering, but he deflected the query, saying, “What do you think? You’re defending him,” before quickly looking for the next question.

After the press conference, the House Oversight Committee announced that it would “initiate contempt of Congress proceedings” on Hunter Biden.