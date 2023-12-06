Comer’s Attacks on Hunter Biden Get Even More Desperate

Another day, another television interview with Rep. James Comer (R-KY) to hype up his party’s investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.

This time, the House Oversight Committee chairman appeared on Fox Business Network to sow doubt over whether the president’s 53-year-old son should have been allowed to drive a truck five years ago, given his history as a drug addict.

On The Evening Edit, Comer was asked about his announcement Monday that subpoenaed bank records showed three payments of $1,380 from an account associated with Hunter Biden’s law firm—which at one point received payments from Chinese-state-linked companies—to his father in late 2018, even though those findings were apparently repayments for a truck, as several journalists pointed out.

A defiant Comer was also asked to respond to those who aren’t convinced by his “evidence” of President Biden’s supposed corruption.

“We showed money going from these shady accounts that were fully funded by the Chinese Communist Party and going directly to Joe Biden,” he told anchor Elizabeth MacDonald. “They continue to play the loan card. The last five or six transactions we’ve shown that went to Joe Biden—money that came from China—they’ve said were all loan repayments, and yet they don’t have any evidence of paying out a loan.”

“If I loan you money, then I should have a check that shows money going out, in addition to money coming back in,” he continued. “But at the end of the day, whether they were a loan or not, it doesn’t matter. If Joe Biden loaned his son money, that’s great, but his son paid it back through influence peddling.”

On Monday, Comer hit several of his same points in a Newsmax interview, claiming that if you’re a recipient of a repaid loan, then “you benefited directly” as a result of it.

The Kentucky Republican followed this up by sowing further doubt about the purchase of the 2018 Ford Raptor truck, which was signed for by Joe Biden “at a time when Hunter was in the depths of addiction, had a low credit score and couldn’t make the purchase himself,” according to The Washington Post.

“Joe Biden knew the only place his son was getting money at this time—and they say he had bad credit and couldn’t afford his third vehicle. He already had a Porsche, Liz, at this time,” he said.

“He had a Porsche and another car, so this was his third car, and he’s apparently on drugs. I mean, should he be driving to begin with? But this is his third vehicle he had, and the money that Hunter paid Joe back—if it were in fact a loan—came from China. That’s a fact.”

Comer said he’s expecting a floor vote next week on whether or not to formalize an impeachment inquiry.

“I believe we have the votes,” he said. “I believe that the members have seen the overwhelming amount of evidence that we’ve brought forward, and I think they’re very concerned, like an overwhelming majority of Americans [are].”