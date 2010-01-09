Conan Jokes About Leno Shakeup
It can't be easy to have the uncertain state of your employment making headlines, so kudos to Conan O'Brien for joking his way through the awkward situation in his monologue Friday. He zinged both NBC and Leno but still, amazingly, came off as affable and free of bitterness.
