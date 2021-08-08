Confused About Booster Shots? You Should Be.

First it was Israel. Then Germany. Soon, it seems increasingly inevitable, the United States will join the trend of announcing coronavirus booster shots to help bolster safe and effective vaccines—and stave off cascading surges of the pandemic fueled by dangerous new variants.

But whether or not Americans actually need a third immunization—or whether this practice should be restricted to only a few specialty populations with underlying conditions—has generated confusion and risked further lost confidence in the U.S. government’s messaging around COVID-19 vaccines.

You have every right to be confused. The discussions so far around a potential need for third mRNA immunizations—or a second J&J dose—often conflate many different arguments, assumptions, and public health goals. For example, do we need this booster because of true waning immunity for anyone who has been vaccinated against the coronavirus? Or is it because a third immunization would offer better protection against the new Delta variant now sweeping through the nation? Or do we need the booster only for selected populations such as those on immunosuppressive therapy, or older Americans who might not be responding to the vaccine?