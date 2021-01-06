Congress Will Resume Counting Electoral Votes Tonight After Capitol Riot: Pelosi

Congress will resume counting Electoral College votes on Wednesday night once the Capitol is cleared of pro-Trump supporters who violently stormed the building earlier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

“Today, a shameful assault was made on our democracy,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to members of Congress. “It was anointed at the highest level of government. It cannot, however, deter us from our responsibility to validate the election.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters the vote would resume at 8 p.m. ET.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) had told members they should return to the chamber tonight “to project strength” after a catastrophic day, CNN reported, citing two senior GOP sources.

Congress was in the middle of certifying the votes for President-elect Joe Biden when the Capitol went into lockdown and lawmakers were evacuated amid gunfire, broken windows, and bouts of teargas.

After months of indulging Trump’s fact-free voter fraud crusade, McConnell had finally drawn the line while speaking on the Senate floor on Wednesday, calling claims of fraud “extraordinarily thin.”

But at least 12 Republican senators had signaled their intention to object to their state’s votes, which will trigger hours of debate, yet most likely have no impact on the election result.

And, outside the Capitol, Trump was whipping protesters into a frenzy, vowing to demolish Republicans who oppose him and pinning all hopes on a vice president with no political power to change the result.

After Congress’ roll-call vote, Pence is expected to certify the result—a largely ceremonial act that Trump had characterized as a last-ditch path to overturning the election result.