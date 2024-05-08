Conservative Judges Vow To Blackball Columbia Law School Grads
‘LOST CONFIDENCE’
A group of 13 conservative federal judges have decided not to hire any students who choose to attend prestigious Columbia Law School going forward, according to the Wall Street Journal. In a letter to Minouche Shafik and Law Dean Gillian Lester, the right-wing judges expressed that they were positively fed up with Columbia University students’ ongoing protests against Israel’s deadly military campaign in Gaza—and their school’s financial stake in the weapons manufacturers providing the weapons being used there. “Considering recent events, and absent extraordinary change, we will not hire anyone who joins the Columbia University community—whether as undergraduates or law students—beginning with the entering class of 2024,” they wrote in the letter, adding that they’d “lost confidence” in the university. Dean Lester responded to the letter, saying that Columbia Law students are “consistently sought out by leading employers in the private and public sectors, including the judiciary,” according to Reuters. The letter has garnered concern from judges and judicial ethics experts, who warned that the boycott punishing students not for their direct actions, but for where they went to school, was an abuse of power.