A conservative member of the United Kingdom’s parliament promised to propose a bill in short order that would strip Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle of their royal titles—what he calls the “nuclear option.”

Writing in The Mail on Sunday, Bob Seely blamed the pair for the recent royal racism controversy, which kicked into overdrive last week when the identities of two senior members of the family who allegedly raised questions about Harry and Meghan’s then-unborn son’s skin color were outed in the Dutch translation of author Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame. British television host Piers Morgan was the first to reveal their identities to the general public as King Charles III and Princess Kate.

“I’m not a republican and support the monarchy, but after the latest installment of the couple’s feud with the rest of the Royal Family, I believe that Parliament and the Privy Council should consider a nuclear option,” Seely wrote in a column for The Mail on Sunday.

“If someone doesn’t want to be Royal, that is a decision we respect—but they should not keep the titles and privileges if they trash an institution that plays an important part in our nation’s life,” he added. “Sources close to the Sussexes have stressed that Harry and Meghan are not behind claims made in Omid Scobie’s book. But I suspect that few people believe such denials.”

“The Duke and Duchess can be Mr. and Mrs. like the rest of us.”

Seely said the near-unprecedented action was warranted because of the seriousness of the accusations leveled in Endgame.

“Of all Scobie’s allegations, the use of race to smear the Royal family is the most poisonously insidious, guaranteed to leave a whiff of stigma and impossible to prove when false. It is the catch-all slur of the modern era.”

Seely’s bill would see parliament tweak a WWI-era law meant to strip enemy German nobles of their British royal titles—the Titles Deprivation Act of 1917—by removing the words “enemies” and present war,” according to Sky News. He hopes to propose the measure “in the next couple of weeks.”

Harry and Meghan have not publicly addressed the allegations made in Endgame. Scobie has repeatedly blamed translation errors for the inadvertent outing of the two names—though a translator who worked on the book said the names were there in “black and white” and strenuously rebuffed Scobie’s account of the situation. “The names of the royals were there in black and white,” Saskia Peeters said. “I did not add them. I just did what I was paid to do.”