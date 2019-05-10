Constance Wu on ‘Fresh Off The Boat’ Renewal: ‘No It’s Not’ a Good Thing

Television renewals are usually greeted with excitement by the show’s stars, but actress Constance Wu said she was “so upset” after news broke that Fresh Off The Boat is going to be renewed for a sixth season.

“So upset right now that I’m literally crying,” she wrote on Twitter. “Ugh. Fuck.”

When a follower commented that the renewal was “great news,” she replied, “No it’s not.” It appears that she later deleted the tweet.

“Fucking hell,” the actress wrote in another tweet after the renewal was announced.

It also appears Wu commented on Fresh Off The Boat’s Instagram post about the renewal, writing “Dislike.”

Later Friday evening, the actress tweeted that her recent social media activities were “not a rampage” and said it's not what people thought it was.

“Y’all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying. And no, it’s not what it’s about,” Wu wrote. “No it’s not..what this is all about. Stop assuming.”

She then added that her tweets had resulted from a “rough day” and were “ill timed” with the news.

“Plz know, I'm so grateful for FOTB renewal,” she tweeted. “I love the cast & crew. I'm proud to be a part of it.”

News about the continuation of the show came after a recent announcement that creator Nahnatchka Khan would be stepping down as showrunner. Wu’s movie career is also taking off with the success of Crazy Rich Asians.

For the past five seasons, Wu has played a Chinese immigrant mother named Jessica Huang raising a family in Florida during the ’80s and ’90s alongside her husband and her two sons. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show was the first Asian-American comedy on broadcast television in two decades.

Wu’s representative did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.