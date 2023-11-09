Controversial Chat Platform Omegle Shuts Down for Good

Omegle, a popular video and chat platform, has officially shuttered after 14 years. The website, which randomly connected users with each other all over the internet, drew near constant controversy and criticisms from digital safety advocates over the years for its reputation as a breeding ground for pedophiles, child pornography, and racists.

In a statement posted to the website today, Omegle’s founder Leif K-Brooks explained the decision by saying that it was “no longer sustainable, financially nor psychologically” to keep running the website. While he acknowledged that “heinous crimes” were committed on the website, he laid much of the blame on “a constant barrage of attacks on communication services.”

“As much as I wish circumstances were different, the stress and expense of this fight—coupled with the existing stress of operating Omegle, and fighting its misuse—are simply too much,” K-Brooks wrote.

Omegle has been involved in a number of legal battles over the years. This included a $22 million lawsuit filed against the site in 2019 where the platform was accused of allowing an 11-year-old girl to be matched with a Canadian pedophile who groomed, coerced, and blackmailed her into sending him nude photographs and other sexually explicit images of herself.

At the time, the website had a warning that read “Predators have been known to use Omegle, so please be careful” implying that they knew that these outcomes could occur. The website has also been mentioned in more than 50 pedophilia cases in the past few years alone, according to the BBC.

Omegle has also been criticized for being rife with racist and discriminatory behavior. The Anti-Defamation League launched several investigations into the website for allegedly allowing white supremacists to use the platform as a recruitment tool for other racists and as a means of harassing women and minorities.

“Perpetrators may shout ‘white power’ and give a Hitler Salute, make fun of someone’s appearance, yell a racist slur or ask, ‘are you a Jew?’ the ADL wrote in a 2020 blog post.

In recent years, lawmakers and regulators have increased scrutiny on digital platforms to tighten safety standards to protect children and other young users. In Oct. 2023, the U.K. passed its Online Safety Bill, which promised to make the country “the safest place in the world to be online,” by imposing a number of stringent requirements on web platforms to prevent child sexual abuse.

While K-Brooks didn’t mention any specific piece of legislation as the culprit, he launched a broadside at what he considered to be unfair attacks on his platform and the “principle of a free society.

“The battle for Omegle has been lost,” K-Brooks said, “but the war against the internet rages on.”