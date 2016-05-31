Cool Ride: What Top Entertainers’ Cars Tell Us About Them

Stars, they really are just like us: except they can afford cars that cost our entire salaries. But other than the price tag, they choose a new car just like we do, asking all the right questions. How smoothly does it drive? How fast can it go? Is it, you know, cool? Take a tip from the A-Listers: it’s important to consider your personality and lifestyle when purchasing a car. Do your research, compare and contrast specific models, and check out what experts have to say about each vehicle you’re considering.

And the main event! Here is what some of our favorite celebrities’ recent car purchases say about them.

GEORGE CLOONEY

Famous for his flawless taste and his addiction to the hottest new thing (and we’re not curving him for his, er, dating habits), Clooney drives a Porsche 911 GT3 RS (a faster upgrade to his older Porsche 911). The car was gifted to him by his equally (if not more) stylish wife Amal for his 54th birthday. The 911 GT3 RS is fashionable and fast-moving, just like the jet-setting, highly trendy couple. For this power couple, their car has to look good and be able to keep up.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE

Just when you thought JLaw couldn’t get any more relatable, she’s seen driving a Volkswagen Eos—a sensible ride worth about $37,010. Lawrence was even photographed pumping her own gas (gasp!). Lawrence’s choice in car shows that she’s the opposite of high maintenance, preferring comfort to caché. She doesn’t always want all eyes on her—despite the fact that the world is always watching her next move.

JAY Z

While Jay Z isn’t busy working on a joint album with his wife and queen of the world, Beyoncé, he’s cruising around in a Maybach Exelero (at an $8 million price tag, a drop in the Jay-Bey bucket). The Exelero can reach 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, maxing out at 220 mph—probably slowed a little by its weight of 2.6 tons. It’s one of the biggest, fastest, and most expensive cars you can buy. It shows that Jay, famous for his Tribeca via Marcy Projects story, still values flash and conspicuous consumption to prove he’s made it in the world. This car is sleek, sexy, fast, and expensive, and puts all the other cars on the road to shame, the only way this music mogul would have it.

DAVID BECKHAM

If you’re married to Posh Spice, you have to really step it up when it comes to your car game. Soccer star Beckham drives a custom Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead, priced at around $407,000. The classic Rolls-Royce brand oozes sophistication for the much-tattooed fashion icon. But Beck’s also a family man with four kids, meaning he and wife Victoria need the Phantom’s seat room to make sure everyone can have a comfortable ride. But don’t worry, the ultimate Soccer Mom (and Dad) haven’t sacrificed style for practicality: just check the customized features on their Phantom, like 24″ Savini Forged wheels, color-matched exterior trim, and Beckham’s “23″ embroidered onto the seats. This is a family that doesn’t mind running errands with a little extra attention.

MATT DAMON

Unlike some of the bigger, flashier cars on this list, Damon’s ride is a little simpler and more grounded, much like the actor’s chummy Boston persona. The Oscar winner drives a Tesla Roadster, a small, conservative, and eco-conscious car. It’s the perfect fit for the down-to-earth star who lives his life very much out of the spotlight. While he’s made a killing as a professional actor, he likes to keep most of his personal life to himself. He’s quiet and gets the job done, just like his Tesla.

