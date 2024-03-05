Cops Have a ‘Vehicle of Interest’ in 3-Year-Old’s Disappearance

Police searching for missing Wisconsin 3-year-old Elijah Vue have identified a “vehicle of interest” in the case and zeroed in on its travels the day before the boy was reported missing.

In a press release late Monday, the Two Rivers Police Department said the beige 1997 four-door Nissan Altima is already in their possession, but they are asking the public to check for surveillance footage of the vehicle during the hours of 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Feb. 19. The vehicle’s license plates begin with “A” and end with “0,” police said.

Vue was reported missing the following morning by his mother’s boyfriend, Jesse Vang, who claimed he’d fallen asleep and woken up to find the boy missing. Both Vang and the boy’s mother, Katrina Baur, have been locked up on charges of child neglect in the wake of Elijah’s disappearance.

Baur told investigators she was not in the area of Two Rivers when her son disappeared and that she’d sent him to stay with Vang so he could learn “how to be a man,” according to a criminal complaint. The timeframe now under scrutiny by police in connection with the vehicle of interest suggests investigators are looking into whether something happened to the boy hours before he was officially reported missing, though it was not clear what led them to this possibility.

Search efforts have been ongoing since Feb. 20, and police said they’d be “expanding” their search Tuesday with help from other agencies. Vue’s family has also organized their own searches with help from volunteers, with the next one scheduled for Wednesday.

“Continue, don’t stop, searching for my baby Elijah,” the boy’s grandmother said through sobs at a press conference last week. “We want him to be safe and with my family.”