Cops Shoot Gunman Who Rammed Car Into Massage Parlor

A man in Arkansas crashed his vehicle into a massage parlor at a local shopping center and engaged a responding SWAT team in a gunfight that led to his shooting and hospitalization, police say.

Cops in Conway, outside Little Rock, had warned residents via Facebook to avoid the Lewis Crossing shopping center earlier in the day because its elite team was active at an “incident” at the location. The department later revealed on the same social media account that it had responded to a report that a driver had rammed his vehicle into a Massage Envy franchise at the site.

The authorities said that their SWAT and Negotiations team verbally engaged the armed motorist, who had barricaded himself inside, before the man discharged bullets at the officers. They responded in kind and struck him. The man was then taken to a local hospital.

The department wrote that no officers were injured—but disclosed that “some officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation” by the Arkansas State Police.