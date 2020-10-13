Our Favorite Wine Gadget Is Half Off for Prime Day

PRIME DAY 2020

The Coravin allows you to drink as much or as little of a bottle of wine as you’d like, and it’s half off for Prime Day.

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

Drinking wine is supposed to be relaxing, but it’s hard when you’re stressed about how much of the bottle you have left to drink. The Coravin eliminates that problem. Since it allows you to pour from the bottle without removing the cork, the wine inside the bottle stays fresh for up to two weeks. Sit back, relax, and pour yourself a glass— you deserve it.

Coravin Limited Edition III

Down From $400

Buy on Amazon$200

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.