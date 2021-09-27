Eating habits have evolved over the years. While delicious dinners once meant sitting around a dining table, nowadays one’s meal may just as well be enjoyed while sinking into a couch or standing up against a counter. Despite these changes to our dietary behaviors, however, utensils and silverware have remained largely the same - until now, that is! Here to kick the proverbial kitchen door down with a burst of innovation is Corelle, a trusted leader in dinnerware for over 50 years.

The first thing you’ll notice about Corelle’s essentials is their artisanal, solid, and reactive glaze design, which make the items a perfect stylish addition for your home. You’ll particularly love the new handcrafted stoneware sets, which come in a sleek selection of oatmeal, navy, and nordic blue. Then, there are the modern shape designs which emphasize the portability of our contemporary eating habits, including higher rim plates that hold more food, deep bowls which can fit perfectly in one hand, and portable tumblers that give you the freedom to bring both hot and cold beverages with you when on the go.

Dreading the dishes once you’re done digesting? Don’t sweat it – the products have a non-porous surface which helps them avoid absorbing food stains, odors, and flavors. The items are also all appliance safe and resistant to chipping and cracking, making them as durable as they are delightful. And to help give you a real-life taste test, Corelle is offering a one-year limited warranty for their dinnerware sets. Why wait any longer? Dig in now!

These handcrafted 8.45" Meal Bowls are perfect for pastas, your favorite poke, or your own designer salad.

Bring your soup, yogurt, and hot and cold drinks on-the-go with these artisanal 13.5-ounce Tumblers with Silicone Lids.

These stunning 21-ounce Bowls were handcrafted to include a deeper design that more easily holds one-bowl meals.

With a beautiful reactive glaze, these 10.5" Dinner Plates pair perfectly with the rest of the collection – no matter which colors you choose.

