Lewandowski and His Money Men Can’t Get Their Stories Straight

Corey Lewandowski and a team of allied political operatives can’t seem to get their story straight on a new super PAC that appears to portend his imminent run for a New Hampshire U.S. Senate seat.

President Trump’s former campaign manager isn’t yet an actual candidate for federal office, so he wasn’t violating any laws when, during a break in his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, he tweeted his endorsement of the new group, Stand With Corey.

“New website just launched to help a potential senate run,” he wrote. “Sign up now!” The website’s email signup function wasn’t yet active, so visitors couldn’t do so at the time he tweeted, but the feature has since been added, alongside a quote from Trump endorsing Lewandowski’s yet-to-be-announced candidacy.