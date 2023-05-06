Katy Perry Responds After Viral Coronation Seat Confusion

Footage of Katy Perry appearing a bit discombobulated when she couldn’t find her seat during the Royal Coronation for King Charles III went viral on Saturday.

In a video uploaded by Pop Crave, Perry, looking stunning in a coordinated Vivienne Westwood ensemble—including hat and gloves—frantically glances around the crowd at Westminster Abbey in London.

Looking slightly confused among the event’s guests, Perry shuffles around seemingly asking for help and inquiring about empty seats.

“Katy Perry reminds me of punters trying to find a seat before the big race,” BBC journalist Francis Keogh tweeted.

“Katy Perry looking for her seat is me trying to find my purpose in life,” a Twitter user posted.

“Katy Perry can’t find her seat, did we actually invite her?” another Twitter user wrote.

Eventually, Perry assured social media users that she did, in fact, find her seat.

“Don’t worry guys i found my seat,” the singer tweeted.

“I laughed so hard,” a follower responded. That was one of the most relatable moments of the coronation.”

Perry’s trial of musical chairs wasn’t her only moment of mishap on Saturday. According to Page Six, she was seen losing her balance after she left the coronation and nearly fell after one of her white high heels slipped on the wet ground. However, the singer managed to avoid a tumble.

According to E! News, Perry is set to perform with Lionel Richie and musical group Take That during the Coronation Concert on Sunday.

The artists were chosen after a list of singers—including Elton John, the Spice Girls, Adele, and Harry Styles—declined to perform, Harper’s Bazaar reported.