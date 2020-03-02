Four New Coronavirus Deaths in Washington Bring U.S. Tally to 6

Health officials scrambled Monday to trace contacts who may have interacted with infected 2019 novel coronavirus patients across the country as four new U.S. deaths were reported, bringing the total number of fatalities on American soil to six.

The third, fourth, fifth, and sixth deaths were announced Monday in Washington, where two previous deaths were revealed over the weekend. Five of the deaths were in King County and one in Snohomish County, officials said.

“Unfortunately, we are starting to find more COVID-19 cases here in Washington that appear to be acquired locally here in Washington,” State health officer Dr. Kathy Lofy said during a press conference on Monday, as CNBC reported. “We now know that the virus is actively spreading in some communities.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.