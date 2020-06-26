Corporate America’s New Push to Give You Election Day Off

Twitter’s impact on the 2020 election will almost certainly be measured by the strictness with which it enforces policies around disinformation. But this past week, the social media giant took a smaller, though still significant, step towards affecting the ballot box in a more proactive way.

In an email to employees on Tuesday, the company announced that it would treat Election Day as a paid day off. The policy would apply to its contract workforce as well, impacting about 5,100 employees globally. And to ensure that everyone took advantage of it, the company said it would be closing offices on that day (though, perhaps, COVID would have a say in that as well).

“For years, we have encouraged our workforce to take time to vote and give back to their community through days of service,” Bridget Coyne, Twitter's Public Policy Director, told The Daily Beast. “We believe this expanded policy will reinforce a community and culture of civic participation at Twitter."