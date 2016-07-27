Cory Booker Defends Bernie Supporters at DNC: They’re Not Being ‘Ridiculous’

The most memorable line of the night at the Democratic National Convention on Monday was ad-libbed by comedian Sarah Silverman. “You’re being ridiculous,” the Bernie Sanders supporter turned Hillary Clinton backer told those in the crowd who were booing anyone who dared speak favorably about the Democratic Party’s nominee.

On Tuesday, Stephen Colbert asked his surprise guest Senator Cory Booker, appearing live via satellite from Philadelphia after speaking at the DNC in primetime the night before, if he agrees that Sanders supporters are “being ridiculous” for continuing to rally behind their candidate.

“No, I absolutely don’t,” the New Jersey Democrat and VP finalist said diplomatically. “What’s ridiculous is that the Republicans had a convention and their folks just boycotted it. Past presidents didn’t show up. Twenty-two of my Republican Senate colleagues just boycotted it.”

By contrast, he added, “We in the Democratic Party said everybody come under this tent. When we come under this tent, there may be a lot of friction, a lot of saltiness, but at least we come under the tent.” Booker said one of his favorite moments of the night came on Monday when Sanders got up to speak and the entire stadium, including Clinton’s camp and even Bill Clinton himself, stood to cheer for the Vermont senator.

“It just shows that we recognize this man, Bernie Sanders, changed the national conversation,” Booker said. “He changed the Democratic Party platform and because of his fierce competition he made Hillary Clinton more ready to lead this nation.”

Earlier in their conversation, Booker remarked on the historic moment of a woman claiming the presidential nomination of a major political party in America. “It’s a major breakthrough that she has this sense that she’s on the verge of becoming actually the next president of the United States.”

“I think there are going to be kids growing up that will be, like, 16 years old and will think to themselves,” he continued, “the next time a white guy is elected to the presidency, ‘Wait a minute, I thought only women and black guys could do that job.’”