Could This Space Rock Reveal the Origins of Life?

A volunteer meteorite-hunter made an incredible discovery in March this year while scouring an English field and pleading to the spirit of his late father for assistance.

Derek Robson found one of the oldest, rarest space rocks in humanity’s possession partially buried in a horse’s muddy hoofprint. This 4.6-billion-year-old hunk of olivine and phyllosilicates had apparently fallen to Earth a few weeks earlier after traveling from some distant point beyond Mars.

Now scientists at Loughborough University, in central England, are gently probing the fragile, two-inch rock. The meteorite’s uncontaminated insides could surrender vital clues about some of the deepest mysteries of our solar system’s early history.