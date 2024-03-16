Councilman Resigns After He’s Caught Peeing on Bar Door

A Crescenta Valley town councilman who was caught peeing on the door of an LGBTQ+ bar has resigned from his post.

Chris Kilpatrick handed in his resignation on Thursday after he was identified as one of two men who publicly urinated in the employee entrance to downtown Los Angeles’ Precinct bar. According to a statement released by the council, Kilpatrick resigned right before he was supposed to have a “special meeting” with the council president to discuss his conduct.

Kilpatrick’s offense was caught on security camera and posted to the bar’s Instagram on Tuesday as a PSA.

“Last Saturday night, these two party boys decided to show everyone what not to do at Precinct,” the bar’s post read. It described how Kilpatrick and another man, later identified as his boyfriend, left the bar with full glasses in hand and decided to make it rain in a staff entrance, even though the bar has several bathrooms.

When they packed up their business, the post read, the two men tried to take their drinks away but were spotted by the bar’s manager. When he tried to intervene for the cups, Kilpatrick lunged at him and threw him to the ground.

“Precinct is a safe space for all; let’s have a good time. Don’t be a d*ck,” the post read.

The bar didn’t name Kilpatrick or his accomplice in their post, but several users commented that it looked like the city council member, who had served since 2021. The video was quickly passed on to the rest of the Crescenta Valley council, who accepted Kilpatrick’s prompt resignation on Thursday.

“While we do not condone any of the behavior we observed on social media, we appreciate his 3 years of commitment and dedication to the community while serving on the council,” it said in its announcement.

In a statement, Kilpatrick’s lawyer said that public urination wasn’t a crime and claimed Kilpatrick tackled the bar manager in self-defense.

“It was reasonable for him to believe that they were about to possibly be gay-bashed,” Kilpatrick’s lawyer said. He claimed it wasn’t clear that the intervening employees worked at the gay bar.