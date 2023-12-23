Reality Star Reveals Birth of Fifth Child After Miscarriage

Reality TV star Jessa Duggar from the show Counting On has announced the birth of her baby boy on Saturday. The new baby is her fifth child with husband Ben Seewald and was born almost a year after the couple suffered a miscarriage.

The star took to Instagram to share her happy news writing, “Baby is here and we couldn’t be more grateful!” She also said that a link to her birth story is up on her Youtube page.

Duggar described her earlier miscarriage as a “missed miscarriage” because her body did not react to the tragedy. 11 weeks into her pregnancy, Duggar said her morning sickness increased and she experienced some spotting.

Her doctor informed her that her baby had passed away three weeks before she had experienced any signs of the miscarriage. “It was crazy because my body didn’t acknowledge that,” Duggar said. “I didn't have signs or symptoms that anything was wrong.”

In September, Duggar announced that she was pregnant with her “rainbow baby” saying that she and Seewald “could not be more excited” after the “heartbreaking loss of our baby last year.”

The newest addition to the family will join the couple’s other children, seven-year-old Spurgeon, six-year-old Henry, three-year-old Fern and one-year-old Ivy.

The couple has not yet released the name of their fifth child.