Country Music Star Offers to Marry Same-Sex Couples in TN

Cassadee Pope isn’t feeling the new marriage law passed in her home state, and she’s willing to put her ordained minister certification to use to show it.

Pope, who became the first female winner of The Voice’s third season, took to Instagram to denounce the passing of Tennessee’s new law HB 878, which allows any officiant in the state to refuse to “solemnize” a wedding. “The state I live in, Tennessee, passed a bill that allows public officials to not marry couples at their discretion,” she says in the video.

“Obviously this is an attack on same-sex couples,” she continues. “But it just so happens that in 2020, I got really bored and became ordained,” she said holding up her official “Certificate of Ministry.”

“It’s official,” she said. “So if you run into any issues, I’d love to help you out.”

“I now pronounce you whatever the hell you want,” the caption on the video reads.

Pope, who began her career in country music, previously received backlash in 2019 when she posted a positive message to the LGBTQ community during Pride Month. “Less than a week left of pride month, but that doesn’t mean I’ll ever stop being of my brothers and sisters for living their truth,” she posted at the time. She was met with a slew of negative comments from less than pleased “fans.”

Since then, Pope announced she was leaving country for rock because of how her political views were “shamed” in country music. “I realize every genre has problematic people in it,” she told Rolling Stone recently. “But I guess rock is in my bones more. You’re not completely ostracized and shamed for speaking out.”