Country Music Star Dead at 64
Country musician Ronnie Bowman died Sunday in Tennessee from injuries he sustained during a motorcycle accident. Bowman, 64, crashed Saturday in Ashland City and was taken to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, his family said. “Ronnie was beloved by so many in our music community, whom he loved so dearly... and we are beyond grateful for all of the love & outpouring toward us already,” his wife, singer Garnet Imes Bowman, said in a statement. Bowman was best known for his bluegrass tunes and celebrated songwriting chops. The singer-songwriter was named Male Vocalist of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association in 1995, 1998, and 1999. Bowman’s 1994 album Cold Virginia Night won Album of the Year and Song of the Year at the association’s annual awards ceremony. “We are shocked and heartbroken by the news of Ronnie Bowman’s passing. Another bluegrass legend gone far too soon,” the Association wrote on Facebook. The legendary songwriter also wrote for country artists such as Chris Stapleton and Kenny Chesney. Bowman co-wrote Stapleton’s 2015 hit “Nobody to Blame,” which won Song of the Year at the Country Music Awards. Bowman is survived by his wife and their daughter, Chassidy.