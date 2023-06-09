Country singer Jimmie Allen is being sued by a second woman who claims that Allen, who approached her at random on a plane last year, sexually assaulted her in Las Vegas after months of persistently pursuing her and secretly filmed the encounter without her knowledge, Variety reports.

“Allen sexually assaulted Jane Doe 2 in his hotel room and then passed out,” the lawsuit states. Allen’s bodyguard is also named in the lawsuit: The accuser says that the singer’s employee followed her through an airport following the flight where she first met Allen in order to get her number for the singer.

At first, Allen’s accuser consented to having sex with him in his Las Vegas hotel room, but “as their encounter progressed, Allen penetrated Plaintiff during sex with his penis and without a condom. Allen told Plaintiff he wanted to get her pregnant. Plaintiff said no… He refused,” the suit states.

In addition to the sexual assault charges, Allen’s accuser is also suing the singer for invasion of privacy, battery and emotional distress.

In the lawsuit, Allen’s accuser says that she discovered the singer had been recording the encounter secretly when she noticed his phone discreetly set in the closet of the hotel room where the alleged assault took place.

Subsequently, the suit says, the woman took the phone with her when she left Las Vegas and turned it over to the police, also filing a police report.

Earlier this week, Allen was dropped from the Western Idaho Fair amidst news that the singer is facing a another lawsuit from his ex-manager, who’s made repeated sexual abuse and rape allegations against the country star; Allen claims that he and his ex-manager had consensual encounters.

“The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging,” Allen said, in response to the ex-manager’s lawsuit. “I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.”