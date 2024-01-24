Country Star Chris Young Charged With Assaulting Officer in Nashville

Country singer Chris Young was booked on several misdemeanors after he allegedly assaulted a Tennessee Alcohol and Beverage Control officer who was checking IDs at a Nashville bar.

An arrest affidavit says Young had bloodshot eyes and was slurring his words during the Monday night confrontation at the Dawg House that ended with him being marched out in handcuffs.

Young—who recently announced his ninth and biggest studio album—has not yet commented on the fracas.

It started at a different bar, Tin Roof, when ABC officers showed up to check identification and licenses. Young offered up his card, but then started questioning the officers and videotaping them, according to the affidavit.

Young and some other patrons followed the officers as they went to the Dawg House next door to perform the same checks, and allegedly got physical as they tried to leave.

“Mr. Young put his hands out to stop me from leaving the bar and stuck [sic] me on the shoulder,” one officer wrote. “I then pushed Mr. Young to create distance since I had no idea who Mr. Young was or what he had.”

That’s when things got ugly, with bar patrons converging on the face-off, yelling and screaming. As an officer tried to speak to Young, he started walking backwards and ignoring orders, the affidavit said.

After they cuffed Young, some of his friends began following the agents “making the incident hostile.”

Young was booked on charges of disorderly conduct, assaulting an officer, and resisting arrest. He was released on $2,500 bond, with a Feb. 16 court date.