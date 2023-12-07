Court Allows Texas Woman Carrying Doomed Fetus to Get Abortion

In a historic ruling, a Texas judge has granted a pregnant woman’s request to block the state’s abortion ban and allow her to end her pregnancy.

Lawyers from the Center for Reproductive Rights petitioned the court Monday to allow Kate Cox, 31, to terminate her pregnancy after she learned the fetus had a fatal condition. Cox’s lawyers argued that continuing the pregnancy to term would jeopardize her health and could impact her future fertility.

"The idea that Miss Cox wants desperately to be a parent, and this law might actually cause her to lose that ability is shocking, and would be a genuine miscarriage of justice," Judge Maya Guerra Gamble said in a hearing Thursday.

The state is expected to appeal the decision.

The case is the first time a pregnant woman has sued to be able to obtain an abortion since before Roe v. Wade. The Supreme Court overturned Roe last summer, allowing Texas to pass a ban on abortions in almost all cases.

Cox learned last month that her fetus suffered from Trisomy 18, a chromosomal anomaly that means the fetus would not survive long after birth. In a statement accompanying her lawsuit, Cox said it was “not a matter of if I will have to say goodbye to my baby, but when.”

“I do not want to continue the pain and suffering that has plagued this pregnancy,” she added. “I do not want to put my body through the risks of continuing this pregnancy. I do not want my baby to arrive in this world only to watch her suffer. I need to end my pregnancy now so that I have the best chance for my health and a future pregnancy.”