Court Grants Texas Temporary Power to Arrest and Detain Migrants At Will

A panel of federal appeals court judges in Austin have handed Texas a temporary win in its ongoing duel with the Biden Administration over immigration at the southern border.

On Saturday, three 5th Circuit judges in Texas’ Western District granted a seven-day administrative stay on a lower court’s ruling that Texas law enforcement officers could not detain undocumented immigrants who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border. The order effectively reverses that decision for a short amount of time, giving state officers extensive power to arrest, detain, and deport migrants without federal approval. The Biden Administration may still appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.

The original court battle concerns a controversial state law, SB 4, which empowered Texas officers to arrest, detain, and deport people on suspicion of entering the country illegally. When governor Greg Abbott signed the bill into law in December, proponents hailed it as a safeguard against a growing population of migrants arriving every day at the southern border.

But opponents objected that it was a glaring overreach of state power: The authority to regulate immigration has historically been the domain of the federal government alone. In a statement, the ACLU called SB 4 “one of the most extreme anti-immigrant laws ever passed by any state legislature in the country” and said it would directly endanger Black and brown Texans through racial profiling.

The Biden administration has repeatedly clashed with Abbott’s government through its handling of the border. In January, it claimed that Texas state officers at a local park physically prevented federal border patrol agents from rescuing migrants who were drowning in the Rio Grande—a standoff that federal agents said may have resulted in the deaths of three people, including two children. State authorities disputed that claim, saying the three people had drowned before border patrol agents arrived.