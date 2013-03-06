Courtney Love 'Gasms' for Saint Laurent; Kanye West Shuns His Skirts

Courtney Love Gasms for YSL: A lot of critics drew comparisons between Hedi Slimane’s fall 2013 Saint Laurent show and Courtney Love’s signature style from the early 1990s. But unlike many of the said critics, Love really really loved the collection. On Tuesday she tweeted at Slimane: “having gasms at the idea of rich ladies buying what we used to wear, finally someone got the actually look exact, no beanies.” Her mention of the beanies specifically takes aim at both Marc Jacobs and Anna Sui, who turned the grunge aesthetic into a highbrow signature of 90s fashion. But Love told The Fashion Law’s Julie Zerbo on Facebook, “No offense to MJ but he never got it right. This is what it really was. Hedi knows his shit. He got it accurate and MJ and Anna did not.” [Fashionista]

Kanye West Shuns Skirts: Kanye West’s leather skirts got a lot of blowback following the 12-12-12 Hurricane Sandy Relief Concert. Rapper MC Lord Jamar even wrote a song about it called “Lift Up Your Skirt.”The backlash has reportedly prompted West to ask photo agency Getty Images to remove all photos of him in the leather kilts. Not all of the looks have been taken down, but many of them, including the 12-12-12 event are noticeably missing. [Telegraph]

What Not to Wear Cancelled: The long running TLC show What Not To Wear has been cancelled, following ten seasons on the air. TLC announced the news with a press release on Wednesday morning. “This show changed me and the trajectory of my life,” co-host Stacy London said in a statement. “It feels like the end of an era and I look forward to my next chapter.” [HuffPo]

Fashion Billionaires: Forbes has released its annual billionaires list and on it are some of fashion’s most notable entrepreneurs. The industry’s top earner, Amancia Ortega, founder of Intidex (which owns Zara), was the entire list’s “biggest gainer, adding $19.5 billion to his fortune in one year,” bringing his grand total up to $57 billion. Other fashion executives to make the cut include Tory Burch, Renzo Rosso of Diesel, and Bernard Arnault of LVMH. [Forbes]