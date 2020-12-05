COVID Cops in Europe Will Search Your Car for Evidence of Ski Gear

ROME—Nothing says winter holidays for many Europeans like hitting the slopes, which just wouldn't be complete without the saunas, après-ski cocktails by the lodge fire and lavish dinners in cozy chalets. But this year, many European governments are calling for bans on ski tourism—especially in Italy, France and Austria—which were where the first superspreader events of the coronavirus pandemic kicked off last winter, long before anyone knew how bad this hellish pandemic would get.

Ski tourism is a multi-billion dollar industry for France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, employing tens of thousands of seasonal workers, and providing traditional winter fun for millions who travel to the alpine regions and feed the local economies. These regions make more than 75 percent of their annual income between December and February most years, meaning even a few weeks less will spell financial trouble down the road.

The lifts that shuttle skiers to the top of the mountains are generally state-owned, meaning the governments can unilaterally decide when they will open based on a variety of factors, including snowfall, weather forecasts and COVID-19. The World Health Organization weighed in earlier this week, urging EU governments in countries with ski tourism to think “very, very carefully” whether the slopes should be open over Christmas. “We would ask that all countries look at the ski season and other reasons for mass gatherings and look very, very carefully at the associated risks,” WHO's top emergency expert Mike Ryan said at a news conference.