These Pajamas Were on Oprah’s Favorite Things List, and Now I Know Why

For years, I was the girl who went to bed in an old T-shirt and sweatpants every night. My personal favorites were tourist t-shirts I got at gift shops over summer vacations, and sweats with faded lettering down the pant leg—nothing too fancy. It wasn’t until the start of this year that I started to feel a bit schlubby in my makeshift pajamas. Perhaps it was because I kept seeing influencers with cute matching sets in their GRWM (Get Ready With Me) videos, or maybe I just wanted to be an adult who slept in actual pajamas as real grown-ups do, but I set out with a humble goal of growing my collection of cute pajama sets to see if I could change my ways.

Naturally, it was perfect timing when the bedding and loungewear brand Cozy Earth asked if I’d like to try their bamboo pajamas, which were notably featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things List in 2019. Hey, if Oprah loves them, the least I could do is try them out myself. Spoiler alert: These pajamas are a major upgrade from my old t-shirts and sweats. Available in any combination of short-sleeved and long-sleeve tops and bottoms, Cozy Earth’s pajamas are ultra soft, temperature-regulating, and are a dream to wash and dry. I have the long-sleeved set, and in addition to them being the softest pair of pajamas I’ve ever owned (like butter, baby!), I don’t get too warm at night when I have them on. I was unsure about wearing pants and long sleeves to bed before East Coast winter temps roll around, but they remarkably don’t make me feel overheated.

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set My favorite part, however, may be how well these pajamas wash and dry—without any pilling whatsoever. All of Cozy Earth's clothing and towels are warrantied against pilling, which is rare in my experience. I am confident these pajamas will last for years to come.

The cherry on top is that these cozy pajamas are also super cute. They’re available in various neutral colors, and each set has contrasting piping, a button-up top, pockets, and an elastic waistband. They’re slightly oversized, making them extra comfortable for sleeping and lounging. I went with my true-to-size medium, and they fit like a dream.

These pajamas are definitely a splurge, but knowing that the knit material is incredibly soft and prevents pilling makes them worth the splurge if they’re within your budget. Whether you plan on treating yourself or giving a pair to a loved one as a gift, they will make anyone feel extra luxurious while they’re sleeping and lounging around. Is it bedtime yet?

