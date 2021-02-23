CPAC 2021 Will Be One Big Lie Fest—and Fox Nation Is Sponsoring It

In a case of potential brand-blemishing by association, the Murdoch empire’s cash cow, Fox News Media, is spending $250,000 to underwrite a three-day partisan political confab featuring ousted president Donald Trump and a host of speakers on multiple panels pushing the big lie that President Joe Biden was fraudulently elected.

Fox News Media donated the money via its fledgling Fox Nation streaming service, which is listed as a top corporate sponsor—along with the American Conservative Union, the organizer of the confab, and Liberty HealthShare, a Christianity-based health-care management firm—of this week’s Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. (Fox Nation was also a sponsor of CPAC 2020, albeit at a much lower tier costing at least $28,000.)

Fox News Media—which is the most profitable part of Fox Corp., a publicly traded company boasting $12.3 billion in 2020 revenue—narrowly avoided further possible public-relations trouble when CPAC on Monday hastily canceled its invitation to a social-media denizen named Young Pharaoh (apparently his legal name). He’s a virulently anti-Semitic, anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorist who was listed as participating in a Sunday afternoon panel featuring conservative Black influencers and titled “Doubt, Dysfunction, and the Price of Missed Opportunities.”