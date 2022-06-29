Homeowners Rejoice—This Top-Rated Pressure Washer Will Save You Thousands of Dollars

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Homeownership inspires the oddest desires in a person. Whereas I once saved for high-fashion shoes and luxury vacations, I now budget for items like new household appliances, kitchen remodels, backup generators, and even pressure washers.

For years, I outsourced the pressure washing of my house and driveway to Yelp-reviewed and Google-recommended professionals and paid anywhere from $600 - $800 a session. And while they certainly did a fantastic job, I realized over time that I could be saving hundreds—if not thousands—of dollars by investing in a pressure washer and doing the job myself. So what was holding me back from making the leap?

For one thing, I was worried I wouldn’t have the confidence or skills to operate a pressure washer by myself. Not only had I never used one before, but I assumed that if I was paying as much as I was to have someone else do the work, there was no way I would be qualified to handle the job on my own. Well, turns out I was wrong; all it took was the right pressure washer, and it didn’t even have to be a commercial-grade or gasoline-powered one either.

My online search for a great pressure washer turned up no shortage of decent options, but after some research and review-perusing, I quickly became intrigued by the Craftsman 2,400 MAX PSI Electric Cold Water Pressure Washer. Not only did this electric pressure washer have amazing reviews on Amazon—over 70 percent five-stars— but it also came with a super-affordable price tag: only $249. Considering that I pay double that for just a single pressure-washing session at my house, I realized I’d found a bargain.

Craftsman 2,400 MAX PSI Electric Cold Water Pressure Washer Weighing just over 50 pounds, the Craftsman 2,400 MAX PSI Electric Cold Water Pressure Washer is super durable and sturdy, but is easy to maneuver around wherever you go. The pressure washer was already mostly assembled in the box when I opened it up, which made putting it all together by myself easy to complete. In no time at all, this affordable pressure washer was up and running and ready to work its magic. Buy at Amazon $ 250 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Craftsman 2,400 MAX PSI Electric Cold Water Pressure Washer comes with a soap tank and four nozzles suited for various jobs, including pressure washing your car, your house, or a concrete-like surface, such as a driveway or a garage floor. I also like the turbo nozzle for when I have a particularly difficult task I need to accomplish.

I first tested out the high-powered pressure washer on the side of my two-story brick house and was impressed with how quickly I was able to wash away a year’s worth of debris and dust right off the house from both the first and second story. I thought that I’d be holding up the hose for half the day to get the job done, but in fact, it only took me just under an hour to get the whole house done by myself. The only thing I would change about this pressure washer is to make the 25-foot hose longer, especially if you’ll be navigating around a house, but if you really want a longer hose, you can replace it with a different one. I personally recommended something around 50-feet long to really get the job done without frustration or interruption.

After pressure washing my house, I moved on to my concrete driveway, which definitely needed a good pressure washing. I used the 40-degree nozzle to blast the concrete surface, and just like my house, the driveway looked almost brand new after 30 minutes of pressure washing.

While I haven’t tried the Craftsman 2,400 MAX PSI Electric Cold Water Pressure Washer on my car just yet, I have read amazing reviews about using this as a car-wash accessory. It’s only a matter of time, though, until I whip this out to make my dirt-ridden white car look bright and sparkly again. After all, if pressure washing my house was that impressive, no telling what my car will look like.

If you’re on the fence about buying a pressure washer, I recommend weighing the real cost of having someone else do the job for you. Sure, you might save some time and sweat outsourcing all the work, but what you’ll lose is a big chunk of change, a great investment, and an astute sense of self-sufficiency. And, truth be told, using the easy-to-operate, powerful, and affordable Craftsman 2,400 MAX PSI Electric Cold Water Pressure Washer just made me kick myself for not buying a pressure washer much sooner. But there’s no time like the present.

