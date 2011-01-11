Craziest Political Gun Campaign Ads: Joe Manchin, Pamela Gorman, More

Sarah Palin and her “target map” may not be responsible for the Arizona shootings, but gun-themed ads were a theme of the midterm campaign. WATCH VIDEO of a few of the most outrageous clips. Plus, full coverage of the Arizona shooting.

Politicos sure do love their firearms. The 2010 midterm-election season played host to a number of memorably outrageous campaign ads featuring guns. And while it wasn’t the norm for politicians to depict themselves shooting, such images certainly come to mind in the aftermath of Saturday’s shooting in Arizona, with some suggesting a link between the strong political rhetoric and the attack that left six people dead and Rep. Gabrielle Giffords in critical condition.

Watch Republicans Dale Peterson from Alabama and Pamela Gorman from Arizona, independent Bob McConnell from Colorado, and Democrat Joe Manchin from West Virginia put their shooting skills front and center.