Creditors Want Giuliani to Sell His $3.5M Florida Condo

The Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors filed a motion Friday in bankruptcy court to force Rudy Giuliani to sell his $3.5 million Florida condo to help pay off some of his debts.

Last year, the former New York City mayor was ordered to pay more than $148 million to the two election workers he was found to have defamed.

Wandrea ‘Shaye’ Moss and her mother Ruby Freeman say they were subjected to numerous violent and racist voicemails after Giuliani shared a video from a vote counting center in Fulton County, which he falsely claimed showed the two women scanning ballots multiple times to help Joe Biden.

The motion found that the Palm Beach condo is a non-exempt asset, meaning that Giuliani can’t keep it and has “no credible argument that he is entitled to live there.”

Creditors are also asking the court to make Giuliani get homeowners insurance for his Florida condo and New York City apartment, saying his failure to do so is putting his estate at risk.

When he filed for bankruptcy in December, Giuliani reported assets between $1 million and $10 million as well as $100 million to $500 million in estimated liabilities in his bankruptcy filing. He also owes more than $130,000 in attorneys fees from the defamation case.

It was noted in the filing that Giuliani has said he has limited means to repay what he owes, telling his counsel “there’s no pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.”

Giuliani has not responded to the filing as of Saturday.