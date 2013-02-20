Cressida And Harry An Item

Prince Harry has gone on a skiing holiday with Cressida Bonas, the London socialite with who he as been frequently linked, giving new legs to months of speculation that the two are an item.

It's not the first time the two have gone on holiday together; last year cressida accompanied Harry on a vacation to Richard Branson's Necker Island, before Harry went on with his male pals to Vegas.

And we all know what happened then.

Clearly a woman not to be putt off her prince by a few photos of him playing naked billiards, Cressida flew out to Verbier at the weekend to join Harry, who is on holiday with his cousins Eugenie and Beatrice, according to the Daily Express.

Harry is half way through a five week period of leave from the army after serving in the front line flying Apaches (and killing Taliban) in Afghanistan.

He has spoken before abotu the difficulty of finding a woman able to 'take on the role' of being his partner - has he found the answer in Cressie?