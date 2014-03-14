Cressida Bonas 'Not Ready' to Marry Prince Harry

Don't get the Champagne on ice yet - Cressida Bonas is apparently 'not ready' to marry Prince Harry according to a convincingly-sourced report just published online by The Telegraph.

The paper's chief reporter Gordon Rayner - who has good royal contacts - delivers the disappointing news, via a friend of the 23 year old dancer who tells the paper “People talk to her all the time about Harry and she gets quite cross and says ‘I don’t want to get married yet’. She hasn’t been invited to meet the Queen yet, so she’s not at the stage of an engagement being imminent.”

Engagement speculation ramped up after the two allowed themselves to be photographed kissing and cuddling at a charity event last week, and then attended a rugby match together two days later.

The source also tells the paper about Cressida's reaction when pictures emerged of Prince Harry cavorting naked with female guests in a Las Vegas hotel in 2012.

“She was staying with her father when the Las Vegas story broke,” said a source. “She had a heart to heart with her family who told her Harry would be very lonely and very upset, and if she still wanted him as a boyfriend she should grab him and take him off somewhere, and that’s what she did, they went to stay with her aunt and they got through it.”