This Mediterranean Hot Spot is Open to Americans Again

ROME—Ah, Southern Europe in the summer. The wine, the sun, the sea… the pandemic.

But if you thought you’d have to sacrifice your European getaway this year, think again. One of Europe’s most beautiful seaside nations is happy to welcome Americans despite the EU’s ongoing travel ban on all but 14 non-European nations due to COVID concerns.

You’d be forgiven if Croatia isn’t the first country that pops to mind—Game of Thrones aficionados notwithstanding—but this former Yugoslavian stronghold is the only country in all of the EU welcoming Amerians and other COVID-19 outcasts this season—and it is a place that deserves your tourist dollars even without the pandemic.