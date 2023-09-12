These Chef-Inspired Crocs From Hedley & Bennett Will Channel Your Inner Carmy

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Hedley & Bennett is a kitchen brand that’s been catering to chefs since 2012. They offer premium, professional-grade aprons, knives, oven mitts, and other culinary essentials chefs rely on—and that goes for home cooks t00. The brand recently garnered the attention of home chefs and fans of Hulu’s The Bear after its aprons were worn by Carmy, Sydney, and Marcus throughout season 2. Now, the kitchen gear brand is dipping its toes in the footwear space with its new chef-inspired collaboration with Crocs.

The collaboration seems like a natural expansion since professional chefs (and home cooks) need supportive, comfortable, and slip-free shoes to wear as they work their magic in the kitchen. While we can’t confirm Crocs were Camry’s shoe of choice on the hit series, we’re pretty sure he’d approve of the collaboration.

Crocs x Hedley & Bennett Clog in “Bone + Jibbitz” Buy At Hedley & Bennett $ 77 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Crocs x Hedley & Bennett Bistro Clog in “Deep Navy” Buy At Hedley & Bennett $ 55

After all, spending long hours on your feet in an environment filled with pots of boiling water, pans of flaming oil, and lots of sharp objects surely requires a sturdy, non-slip shoe.

While not officially affiliated with The Bear, the Crocs x Hedley & Bennett drop definitely nods to the series’ star chef, Camry. The collection includes two unisex non-slip Bistro Clog styles and optional adornments (aka Jibbitz) with phrases like “YES, CHEF,” a little apron, and a deli cup (IYKYK). The comfortable “chef shoes” will have your feet looking as good as they feel. Grab yourself a pair before it sells out!

