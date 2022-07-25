The Crocs X Smileyworld Collab Is Pure Chaos, but We Love It

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you are an absolute Croc stan or cannot stand the sight of them, the newest collab between Crocs and SmileyWorld has led to perhaps one of the most fascinating new drops to ever hit the Crocs line. Right now, you can check out the Zappos Print Lab SmileyWorld Classic Clog Crocs and the Zappos Print Lab SmileyWorld Classic Platform Clog, which just launched on Zappos—and will probably sell out pretty fast. The collaboration also includes several new Crocs SmileyWorld Jibbitz to attach to your new clogs for a personalized touch.

The clogs come in black, white, and yellow color schemes, and feature a pattern of nostalgic smiley faces covering the entire exterior. The platform clogs and kids’ regular clogs come in primarily white, while the classic adult clogs feature a primary background of black. Furthermore, the clogs come with two large Jibbitz that sits on the front of them. These Jibbitz are also unique smiley faces and each different design of SmileyWorld Crocs comes with a different duo. The new Crocs x SmileyWorld are exclusive to Zappos, so make sure you check them out on the Zappos website.

Zappos Print Lab: "SMILEYWORLD®" Classic Platform Clog Buy at Zappos $ 65 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Zappos Print Lab: "SMILEYWORLD®" Classic Clog Buy at Zappos $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Crocs Smiley Jibbitz Pack Buy at Zappos $ 20

