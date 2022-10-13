Cuba Gooding Jr. Just Ducked Prison. His Sexual Assault Accusers Are Furious.

Despite fresh outrage from at least two women who have accused Cuba Gooding Jr. of sexual misconduct, the actor avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a single count of harassment on Thursday.

The shocking end to a New York criminal case came after women across the country accused the 54-year-old actor of sexual harassment and assault.

In court Thursday, Assistant District Attorney Coleen Balbert said Gooding Jr. had fulfilled his April plea agreement after completing an alcohol and behavior modification counseling course. The prosecutor added that Gooding Jr.’s therapist also provided “position reports for the last six months” and that the Jerry Maguire actor was set to continue his treatment.

In 2019, Gooding was charged with forcibly kissing and groping at least three women. After the charges came down, at least 19 other women came forward with similar allegations and were willing to testify in court about his previous bad acts.

In court Thursday, two accusers slammed prosecutors for agreeing to the plea deal, calling the agreement a “betrayal.” Gloria Allred, the attorney representing one of the women, told reporters after the hearing that the agreement was an “unjust outcome in this case.”

Kelsey Harbert, who accused Gooding Jr. of touching her breast at a Manhattan bar in 2019, said Thursday that the plea deal “robbed her” of her chance for justice. Harbert’s allegations began Gooding Jr.’s criminal case, prompting another woman to come forward about being assaulted at Lavo and a third to allege the actor pinched her butt at Tao Downtown.

“Over 30 women have come forward since I first reported what Mr. Gooding did for me,” Harbert said in a press conference after the hearing. “At what point are we doing to take this seriously?”

Harbert described how for years, she had been subjected to the reality that Gooding Jr. would likely receive special treatment because of his celebrity.

“The system is supposed to be about what he did—not who he is,” she added. “Despite what he did to me, Cuba Gooding Jr. walks away from court, without a record. It’s like nothing happened.”

Gooding will no longer have a criminal record after being sentenced to time served and does not face any additional criminal penalties.

Allred noted Thursday that Gooding does have two pending civil lawsuits against him.